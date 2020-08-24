Cousin Sal: Paul George needs redemption after Clippers' Game 4 loss to Mavericks
Monday, 24 August 2020 () The Dallas Mavericks tied up the series after star player Luka Doncic snatched the victory from the Los Angeles Clippers with a 30-foot buzzer beater. Cousin Sal tells Clay Travis and Todd Fuhrman he still thinks the Clippers will win the series in 6, but Paul George has got to step it up and redeem himself from a poor performance in Game 4.
