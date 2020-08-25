Usain Bolt self-isolates while waiting for COVID-19 results

PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 9 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt self-isolating after coronavirus test 00:42 Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has confirmed he is in quarantineas he awaits the result of a coronavirus test. The 34-year-old Jamaican, whoretired from sprinting in 2017, revealed on Monday that he underwent checks atthe weekend and has gone into self-isolation as a precaution despite...