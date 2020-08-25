Global  
 

Usain Bolt self-isolates while waiting for COVID-19 results

Tuesday, 25 August 2020
World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is self-isolating while waiting to hear back from the health ministry after taking a coronavirus test this weekend. On August 21, Bolt celebrated his 34th birthday where many partygoers were mask-free, dancing to the hit 'Lockdown' by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee, videos posted on social media showed.
