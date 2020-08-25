Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chelsea could sign FOUR players this week with Malang Sarr agreeing five-year deal to join along with Havertz, Chilwell and Thiago Silva

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Malang Sarr has agreed a five-year contract with Chelsea as the Blues close in on completing FOUR signings this week. Sarr, the 21-year-old centre-back, is available on a free transfer having left Nice when his contract expired at the end of last season. He is highly-rated and played over 100 games for the Ligue 1 […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gardener fills more than 100 hanging baskets in his garden every year [Video]

Gardener fills more than 100 hanging baskets in his garden every year

Meet the amateur gardener who fills more than 100 hanging baskets and pots in his small suburban garden with nearly 1,000 stunning plants every year.Shaun Schroeder, 57, spends up to three hours a day..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Americans have slowed down to enjoy life's 'little joys' in response to the pandemic [Video]

Americans have slowed down to enjoy life's 'little joys' in response to the pandemic

Seeing a loved one after being apart for a while, sleeping in a freshly made bed and feeling the sun on their face are Americans' top "little joys," according to new research. Following those, the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Meet the ten-year-old whose floral paintings can sell for up to £10K [Video]

Meet the ten-year-old whose floral paintings can sell for up to £10K

Meet the ten-year-old 'mini Monet' whose stunning floral landscape paintings can sell for up to £10,000.Daisy Watt only started painting four years ago when two of her grandparents were diagnosed with..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published

Tweets about this

Irishblue78

Ciara T. Chelsea could sign FOUR players this week with Malang Sarr agreeing five-year deal to join along with Havertz, Chil… https://t.co/s7ude7WRSb 3 minutes ago

Alusinejnr

Alusinejnr Chelsea could also sign French free agent Malang Sarr on a four-year deal. The 21-year-old defender left Nice this… https://t.co/u7vRNnbKL9 4 hours ago

BIGGYBOSS_sport

Saheed Afolabi Chelsea could sign French free agent Malang Sarr on a four-year deal. The 21-year-old defender left Nice this summe… https://t.co/h8CEQHyx14 4 hours ago