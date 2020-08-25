Chelsea could sign FOUR players this week with Malang Sarr agreeing five-year deal to join along with Havertz, Chilwell and Thiago Silva Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Malang Sarr has agreed a five-year contract with Chelsea as the Blues close in on completing FOUR signings this week. Sarr, the 21-year-old centre-back, is available on a free transfer having left Nice when his contract expired at the end of last season. He is highly-rated and played over 100 games for the Ligue 1


