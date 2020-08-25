Global  
 

England squad announcement: Harry Maguire called up amid court case, Foden, Greenwood and Leeds ace Kalvin Phillips all in, but no Grealish

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Gareth Southgate has opted to include Manchester United captain Harry Maguire in the latest England squad despite his ongoing court case. The centre-back, who has 26 caps to his name, was arrested in Mykonos last week and a lawyer is currently representing him at a trial. Nonetheless, Southgate has chosen to call up the 27-year-old […]
