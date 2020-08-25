Global  
 

From car crashes to Harry Kane demanding more from teammates – the opening episodes of Tottenham’s All or Nothing documentary on Amazon promises a lot

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 August 2020
From car accidents to secret meetings, it’s fair to say the opening episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s new Spurs documentary has it all. talkSPORT has been shown the first three episodes of ‘All Or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur’, which launches on 31 August, with some incredible behind-the-scenes moments from Spurs’ turbulent season. With the opening episode […]
