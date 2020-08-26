Lionel Messi informs Barcelona he wants to leave this summer
Wednesday, 26 August 2020 (
1 hour ago) Lionel Messi has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer, reports said.
According to ESPN, the club confirmed that they were notified by Messi of his decision via burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties.
The announcement comes 11 days after ...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
10 hours ago
Spanish football expert Terry Gibson says Luis Suarez being told he could leave Barcelona was 'the straw that broke the camel's back' for Lionel Messi, and that Barcelona are holding an emergency meeting to decide Messi's future.
'Suarez future linked to Messi decision' 00:43
