Lionel Messi informs Barcelona he wants to leave this summer

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ()
Lionel Messi has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer, reports said.

According to ESPN, the club confirmed that they were notified by Messi of his decision via burofax, a service used in Spain to urgently dispatch a document that requires proof to third parties.

The announcement comes 11 days after...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Suarez future linked to Messi decision'

'Suarez future linked to Messi decision' 00:43

 Spanish football expert Terry Gibson says Luis Suarez being told he could leave Barcelona was 'the straw that broke the camel's back' for Lionel Messi, and that Barcelona are holding an emergency meeting to decide Messi's future.

Messi's free release clause explained [Video]

Messi's free release clause explained

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the two clauses regarding Lionel Messi's future, the free clause Lionel Messi wants to use, and the 700 million euros release clause Barcelona say..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:28Published
Lionel Messi in profile [Video]

Lionel Messi in profile

A look at the career of Lionel Messi, as rumours circulate the Barcelonacaptain is looking to leave Camp Nou, with Manchester City a possibledestination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
Could Messi really leave Barcelona? [Video]

Could Messi really leave Barcelona?

It's the biggest question in football at the moment... Could Lionel Messi really leave Barcelona. ESPN journalist Sam Marsden hints now could be the time.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:28Published

Soccer Star Lionel Messi Wants to Leave Barcelona This Summer

 Lionel Messi is ready to go. The 33-year-old soccer player told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer, ESPN reported on Tuesday (August 25). The...
Just Jared

Barcelona fans call on president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign outside club offices after Lionel Messi’s transfer bombshell

 Barcelona fans have gathered outside the club’s offices to call for president Josep Maria Bartomeu to resign. The protests have occurred in the wake of the...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Football: Lionel Messi asks to leave Barcelona after Champions League shocker

Football: Lionel Messi asks to leave Barcelona after Champions League shocker Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave this summer following their humiliating Champions League exit, it was reported on Sunday night in the...
New Zealand Herald


