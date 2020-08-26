Global  
 

Ex-Manchester United defender Daley Blind collapses during Ajax pre-season friendly

talkSPORT Wednesday, 26 August 2020
Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind suffered another health scare on Tuesday night after he collapsed during Ajax’s friendly against Hertha Berlin. Blind, 30, was diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation in December after feeling dizzy in a Champions League game with Valencia. That resulted in the Holland international having to have an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator), […]
