Sydney FC and Melbourne City set up A-League Grand Final clash Wednesday, 26 August 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Sydney FC and Melbourne City will contest the 2019-20 A-League Grand Final thanks to their respective 2-0 wins over Perth Glory and Western United on Wednesday. Heading into the Finals, Sydney and City were regarded as the favourites to fight it out for the championship given they topped the regular season standings, and that is how it […] 👓 View full article