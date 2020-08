Man United ahead of Man City in race to sign Lionel Messi – report Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona this summer, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet Cuatro, as quoted by TEAMtalk, is reporting that Manchester United are working on a deal to sign the 33-year-old in the 2020 summer transfer window. The same article states that Messi […] 👓 View full article