We are working internally to convince Lionel Messi, says Barcelona official Ramon Planes Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

FC Barcelona first team technical secretary Ramon Planes has said they are working internally to convince Lionel Messi to stay on with the club.



Messi reportedly asked Barca on Tuesday to let him leave the club he has been with for 20 seasons, since he was 13 years old.



"We only have enormous respect for Leo Messi. Barca... 👓 View full article

