|
|
|
We are working internally to convince Lionel Messi, says Barcelona official Ramon Planes
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
FC Barcelona first team technical secretary Ramon Planes has said they are working internally to convince Lionel Messi to stay on with the club.
Messi reportedly asked Barca on Tuesday to let him leave the club he has been with for 20 seasons, since he was 13 years old.
"We only have enormous respect for Leo Messi. Barca...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Why would Messi want to leave Barcelona?
"The writing has been on the wall" for Lionel Messi and Barcelona, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:54Published
|
|
Top soccer clubs on alert for a Messi exit
Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the soccer club immediately, a source confirmed on Tuesday. The announcement has put Europe's top clubs on alert for a potential transfer of the..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|