We are working internally to convince Lionel Messi, says Barcelona official Ramon Planes

Mid-Day Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
FC Barcelona first team technical secretary Ramon Planes has said they are working internally to convince Lionel Messi to stay on with the club.

Messi reportedly asked Barca on Tuesday to let him leave the club he has been with for 20 seasons, since he was 13 years old.

"We only have enormous respect for Leo Messi. Barca...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona?

Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona? 02:00

 Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has sent shock waves through the football worldby asking to leave the club this summer. But why does Messi want to leaveBarcelona?

