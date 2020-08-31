Global  
 

Viswananthan Anand after Online Chess Olympiad title: We are the champions

Mid-Day Monday, 31 August 2020
India and Russia were on Sunday declared joint winners of the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad after the final was marred by internet disconnection and server malfunction. Russia were initially declared winners after two Indian players -- Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh -- lost out on time in the final after suffering a disconnection...
A 15-year-old boy from Chennai has left his mark on FIDE Online Chess Olympiad. R Praggnanandhaa helped Indian side defeat China in final preliminary round. Praggnanandhaa and Divya Deshmukh starred..

The Indian team has entered the quarterfinals of the FIDE online chess olympiad after defeating China 4-2 in the final round of the top division. 15-year old Praggnanandhaa R shined for India. Although..

sagar sinha RT @FinancialXpress: “We are the champions !! Congrats Russia!,” the legendary Viswananthan Anand wrote on his twitter handle after the fin… 7 hours ago

FinancialXpress “We are the champions !! Congrats Russia!,” the legendary Viswananthan Anand wrote on his twitter handle after the… https://t.co/CvYo6OUdEE 11 hours ago