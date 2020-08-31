|
Viswananthan Anand after Online Chess Olympiad title: We are the champions
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
India and Russia were on Sunday declared joint winners of the 2020 Online Chess Olympiad after the final was marred by internet disconnection and server malfunction. Russia were initially declared winners after two Indian players -- Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh -- lost out on time in the final after suffering a disconnection...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this