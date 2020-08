You Might Like

Rory McIlroy concedes he cannot use his unease at playing without crowds as anexcuse as he looks to end his lengthy major drought in the US PGAChampionship. McIlroy has struggled to perform to his best.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on August 5, 2020 Rory McIlroy: It's been difficult to focus without fans during PGA Tour



Rory McIlroy admits it is difficult to focus without a crowd during the PGA Tour. He feels his opponents including Tiger Woods may also struggle to adapt to the strange circumstances.As a result of the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:22 Published on July 15, 2020

