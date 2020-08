Firstpost RT @FirstpostSports: Novak #Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to win the #USOpen, which starts on Monday, with multiple players hopefu… 2 hours ago Firstpost Sports Novak #Djokovic is the overwhelming favourite to win the #USOpen, which starts on Monday, with multiple players hop… https://t.co/IFkM9cblnM 13 hours ago John Gegner 2020 US Open Men's Preview: Is Djokovic the overwhelming favorite? https://t.co/RUBZsor1ZL 14 hours ago Arev Čiveljvasorim RT @Tennis: Novak Djokovic has more than four times as many majors as the rest of the #USOpen field combined. Does this make him the overw… 1 day ago TENNIS Novak Djokovic has more than four times as many majors as the rest of the #USOpen field combined. Does this make h… https://t.co/4kr22pG6Jo 2 days ago TENNIS Novak Djokovic has more than four times as many majors as the rest of the #USOpen field combined. Does this make h… https://t.co/ZIOVSf3CCP 3 days ago Jonathan Crossley RT @CristinaNcl: Tignor: 2020 US OPEN MEN'S PREVIEW: IS DJOKOVIC THE OVERWHELMING FAVORITE? (Looks like he is) "a golden opportunity for hi… 3 days ago HSR Sports US Open: Djokovic primed to extend unbeaten 2020 streak The men's draw at a Grand Slam has seldom had such an overw… https://t.co/z8UHU2wbqu 3 days ago