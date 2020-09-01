Man United make dramatic transfer decision involving Jack Grealish

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jack Grealish To Be PRICED OUT Of Manchester United Move! Transfer Talk



We start with Leeds United and their chase for Gent forward Jonathan David. The young Canadian has made quite the impression over in Belgium, and could be a Premier League player very soon. Next we.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:41 Published on July 30, 2020 Football rumours from the media



Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12 Published on July 28, 2020

Related news from verified sources Man United sent blunt transfer message after Jack Grealish decision Aston Villa news - Jack Grealish will join up with his England teammates, for the games against Iceland and Denmark.

Sutton Coldfield Observer 18 hours ago



Man Utd's decision to sign Van de Beek over Maddison and Grealish explained Manchester United are set to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax, having decided against signing James Maddison and Jack Grealish in the summer transfer window

Daily Star 15 hours ago





Tweets about this