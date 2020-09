Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to 2nd round of US Open Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The No. 15 seed from Montreal beat world No. 83 Thiago Monteiro of Brazil 6-3, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6) to win his first career main draw match at the Grand Slam after losing to fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov each of the past two years. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this