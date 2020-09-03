|
Manchester United and Man City transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly set to leave and Arsenal defender Sokratis could replace him, De Laurentiis confirms
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed Kalidou Koulibaly will leave for the right price this summer. The 29-year-old defender has been linked with big-money moves to Manchester United and Man City and could be replaced by Arsenal’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos. De Laurentiis had previously slapped an £80million price tag on Koulibaly, who has three years […]
