Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United and Man City transfer target Kalidou Koulibaly set to leave and Arsenal defender Sokratis could replace him, De Laurentiis confirms

talkSPORT Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has confirmed Kalidou Koulibaly will leave for the right price this summer. The 29-year-old defender has been linked with big-money moves to Manchester United and Man City and could be replaced by Arsenal’s Sokratis Papastathopoulos. De Laurentiis had previously slapped an £80million price tag on Koulibaly, who has three years […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Manchester United: 2020/21 season in preview

Manchester United: 2020/21 season in preview 00:48

 A look ahead to Manchester United’s 2020-21 season as Ole Gunnar Solskjærenters his second full campaign in charge. The signing of Bruno Fernandespropelled United to third place last year - but they will do well to beat thatthis year.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Koulibaly deal 'not easy' for Man City [Video]

Koulibaly deal 'not easy' for Man City

Dharmesh Sheth explains why a deal for Manchester City to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is not easy to complete.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published
Man United sign Dutch midfielder Van de Beek [Video]

Man United sign Dutch midfielder Van de Beek

Donny van de Beek joins Manchester United from Ajax on a five-year deal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:11Published
'Upamecano will not join Man Utd this summer' [Video]

'Upamecano will not join Man Utd this summer'

RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano is not a target for Manchester United this summer, according to James Cooper on Transfer Talk.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Lionel Messi: Why Barcelona legend would hate playing against Arsenal if he joins Manchester United or Man City

 Find yourself someone like Sokratis Papastathopoulous – who will never leave your side no matter what. Rumour has it the Arsenal defender still follows Lionel...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this