Clay Travis: Kawhi & Clippers are going to ‘handle’ the Nuggets easily this series | FOX BET LIVE
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () The Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 1 of their series tonight, and the Fox Bet Live crew discuss whether Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly may be too much for a fatigued Jamal Murray to handle. Hear Clay Travis explain why he believes it'll be the Clippers who easily defeat the Nuggets this series.
