Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Clay Travis: Kawhi & Clippers are going to ‘handle’ the Nuggets easily this series | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Clay Travis: Kawhi & Clippers are going to ‘handle’ the Nuggets easily this series | FOX BET LIVEThe Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 1 of their series tonight, and the Fox Bet Live crew discuss whether Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly may be too much for a fatigued Jamal Murray to handle. Hear Clay Travis explain why he believes it'll be the Clippers who easily defeat the Nuggets this series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Clay Travis: Kawhi & Clippers are going to 'handle' the Nuggets easily this series | FOX BET LIVE

Clay Travis: Kawhi & Clippers are going to 'handle' the Nuggets easily this series | FOX BET LIVE 04:07

 The Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 1 of their series tonight, and the Fox Bet Live crew discuss whether Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly may be too much for a fatigued Jamal Murray to handle. Hear Clay Travis explain why he believes it'll be the Clippers who...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cousin Sal: Harden & Rockets could catch LeBron & Lakers off guard in Game 1 | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal: Harden & Rockets could catch LeBron & Lakers off guard in Game 1 | FOX BET LIVE

The Houston Rockets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their series tonight, and the FOX BET LIVE crew decide who they think will come out on top. Cousin Sal tells Rachel Bonnetta and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:30Published
Chris Broussard praises his Clippers after their win over the Nuggets in Gm 1, LA 'outclassed' Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard praises his Clippers after their win over the Nuggets in Gm 1, LA 'outclassed' Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard joins the show to talk about the Los Angeles Clippers winning semifinals game 1 over the Denver Nuggets in the Orlando bubble. Broussard feels the Clippers easily 'outclassed' the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:38Published
Clippers seem to be clicking on all cylinders after Game 1 win [Video]

Clippers seem to be clicking on all cylinders after Game 1 win

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Mark Medina was on hand for Game 1 between the Clippers and Nuggets and explains why Los Angeles has finally found its groove after a difficult opening round series..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Cousin Sal: Donovan Mitchell will lead Jazz to the promise land & defeat Nuggets in Game 7

Cousin Sal: Donovan Mitchell will lead Jazz to the promise land & defeat Nuggets in Game 7 The Utah Jazz and the Denver Nuggets will face off tonight in Game 7 of the series, and the Fox Bet Live crew decides who they think will move on to face the Los...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this