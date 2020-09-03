Clay Travis: Kawhi & Clippers are going to ‘handle’ the Nuggets easily this series | FOX BET LIVE Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 1 of their series tonight, and the Fox Bet Live crew discuss whether Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly may be too much for a fatigued Jamal Murray to handle. Hear Clay Travis explain why he believes it'll be the Clippers who easily defeat the Nuggets this series.


