Lionel Messi's father hints he may stay at Barcelona for another year Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Jorge Messi, father and agent of Lionel Messi, appeared to concede his son could remain at Barcelona this season, according to footage broadcast by Spanish media on Thursday. Messi senior seemingly replied "yes" when asked by a reporter if they had considered the possibility of staying at the club for another season and then...