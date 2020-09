Man United take lead in Reguilon race Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Manchester United have moved to the head of the queue formed by clubs intent on signing Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid, according to AS. Reguilon played a fantastic 2019/20 season on loan at Sevilla and earned enough votes to be named the best-left back in La Liga. He also helped the Andalusian club finish fourth […] 👓 View full article

