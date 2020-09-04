Van Dijk leads Liverpool-dominated PFA Player of the Year list
Friday, 4 September 2020 () Virgil van Dijk faces competition from three Liverpool team-mates and two rivals from Manchester City to retain his PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. Netherlands centre-back Van Dijk was the first defender to win the honour since John Terry in 2005 when he got the nod last year. And this time around he is […]
Liverpool players dominate the PFA Team of the Year, with five title-winnersfrom Jurgen Klopp's side making the line-up. Two Manchester City and Leicesterplayers are also in the XI, with one each from..
