Van Dijk leads Liverpool-dominated PFA Player of the Year list

SoccerNews.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Virgil van Dijk faces competition from three Liverpool team-mates and two rivals from Manchester City to retain his PFA Players’ Player of the Year award. Netherlands centre-back Van Dijk was the first defender to win the honour since John Terry in 2005 when he got the nod last year. And this time around he is […]
