Scotland's Nations League match in the Czech Republic on Monday has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak amid the home squad, say the Czech FA.

Oli McBurnie plays in Sheffield United friendly TWO DAYS after pulling out of Scotland squad with β€˜foot issue’ Oli McBurnie withdrew from the Scotland squad for their upcoming Nations League matches – but turned out in a friendly for club Sheffield United just two days...

talkSPORT 3 days ago