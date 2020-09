'Mature' Verstappen says Monza win 'impossible' Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Sep.5 - Winning on Sunday will be "impossible", Max Verstappen declared at Monza. "We are losing a lot of ground on all those straights, but we'll see," said the Dutchman. Red Bull had been hopeful Mercedes' banned 'party mode' engine setting would help, but Mercedes appears well clear of the field so far at Monza......check out full post »

