Tour de France: Wout Van Aert wins Stage 5, Julian Alaphilippe loses yellow

Mid-Day Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Wout van Aert made it two-from-two for his purring Jumbo-Visma team with victory in Stage 5 of the Tour de France at Privas as Julian Alaphilippe lost the yellow jersey in controversial circumstances to Adam Yates after incurring a time penalty for an illegal feed.

No sooner had the in-form Belgian van Aert finished...
