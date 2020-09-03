Tour de France: Wout Van Aert wins Stage 5, Julian Alaphilippe loses yellow
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Wout van Aert made it two-from-two for his purring Jumbo-Visma team with victory in Stage 5 of the Tour de France at Privas as Julian Alaphilippe lost the yellow jersey in controversial circumstances to Adam Yates after incurring a time penalty for an illegal feed.
