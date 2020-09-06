Global  
 

Rumour Has It: Liverpool and Man Utd consider Griezmann move, City step up Koulibaly pursuit

Sunday, 6 September 2020
Could Antoine Griezmann leave Camp Nou now that Lionel Messi has committed to Barcelona for the 2020-21 season? Griezmann endured a difficult first season at Barca following his arrival from Atletico Madrid. Liverpool and Manchester United are among the teams who could tempt the Frenchman.   TOP STORY –  LIVERPOOL, UNITED CONSIDER GRIEZMANN Liverpool and […]
Jurgen Klopp not sure Lionel Messi will play in Premier League [Video]

Jurgen Klopp not sure Lionel Messi will play in Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has poured cold water on suggestions the clubcould be interested in signing Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. Klopp said hewould like to see the Argentine play in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend [Video]

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions [Video]

How Jürgen Klopp turned Liverpool into Premier League champions

The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 06:34Published

1968red 🔰🔰#GlazersandWoodwardOut Rumour Has It: Liverpool and Man Utd consider Griezmann move, City step up Koulibaly pursuit… https://t.co/ejPMEgnBEh 24 minutes ago

topcrnr Rumour Has It: Liverpool and Man Utd consider Griezmann move, City step up Koulibaly pursuit #pl #epl https://t.co/Ym8oBa90U3 28 minutes ago

SBS - The World Game .@AntoGriezmann endured a difficult first season at @FCBarcelona. https://t.co/jp0WVtqLKT 35 minutes ago

Oneindia News RT @mykhelcom: Rumour Has It: Liverpool and Manchester United consider Antoine Griezmann move, while Manchester City step up Kalidou Koulib… 1 hour ago

myKhel.com Rumour Has It: Liverpool and Manchester United consider Antoine Griezmann move, while Manchester City step up Kalid… https://t.co/si7HE4YxeS 1 hour ago

Vires Et Honestas Rumour Has It: Liverpool and Man Utd consider Griezmann move, City step up Koulibaly pursuit https://t.co/zGJ1kpbn74 1 hour ago