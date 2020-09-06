Global  
 

Adama Traore leaves Spain squad after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Ahead of the Nations League fixture against Ukraine, striker Adama Traore has left Spain's squad after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies in his PCR test. Traore was initially omitted from Spain's 1-1 draw with Germany in Stuttgart on Thursday following an inconclusive COVID-19 test.

"Adama Traore has just left the...
