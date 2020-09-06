Global  
 

Leeds ace Kalvin Phillips reveals plan to make incredible Marcelo Bielsa gesture after first England call-up

talkSPORT Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Kalvin Phillips will give his first England shirt to Marcelo Biesla after the Leeds boss handed the midfielder a Newell’s Old Boys jersey to commemorate his first international call-up. Phillips played a starring role for the Whites in their 2019/20 promotion campaign as they ended a 16-year exile from the Premier League. And Phillips was […]
