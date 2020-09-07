Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nicolas Anelka predicts where Chelsea FC will finish this season

The Sport Review Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Nicolas Anelka reckons Chelsea FC have a “great chance” to win the Premier League title this season. The Blues have been the busiest club in the summer transfer window after Chelsea FC manager Frank Lampard brought in six marquee signings ahead of the new Premier League season. Chelsea FC agreed a deal to sign Hakim […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chelsea: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Chelsea: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Chelsea's 2020/21 season, as the Blues look to push on inFrank Lampard's second year in charge. The Blues have invested heavily in thesummer, with Timo Werner expected to fire the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
LA Sparks Guard Chelsea Gray To Donate $50 For Every Assist She Records This Season [Video]

LA Sparks Guard Chelsea Gray To Donate $50 For Every Assist She Records This Season

Los Angeles Sparks point guard Chelsea Gray will donate $50 for every assist she records during the 2020 WNBA season, with Equality California Institute and Rock the Vote splitting the proceeds.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:15Published
Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football [Video]

Lampard "proud" of Chelsea after securing Champions League football

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said he was proud after his side's 2-0 win overWolves on the final day of the Premier League season secured Champions Leaguefootball next season for The Blues.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Nicolas Anelka makes Chelsea prediction on Premier League title ahead of season

Nicolas Anelka makes Chelsea prediction on Premier League title ahead of season Chelsea have been the biggest spenders in Europe in the summer transfer window with many now tipping them to mount a serious Premier League title challenge next...
Daily Star


Tweets about this