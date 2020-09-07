2020 NBA Playoffs: Celtics vs. Raptors odds, picks, Game 5 predictions from model on 61-33 roll

Down 2-0 to Celtics, Raptors upset with officiating
What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' mark Medina was on hand for Game 2 between the Celtic and Raptors and breaks down Toronto's frustration with the officiating.
Celtics, Raptors Consider Boycott Of Playoff Game
The Celtics and Raptors are considering boycotting their playoff series opener to protest a police shooting in Wisconsin. WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
'Joel Embiid quickly loses heart' — Skip on the 76ers loss to Boston Celtics
After a close Game 1 loss, Joel Embiid said he needed to do more to carry the 76ers in the playoffs. Embiid followed it up with 34 points last night in Game 2 but it came in a 27-point blowout loss..