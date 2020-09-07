Global  
 

Chris Broussard: LeBron James dominated Russell Westbrook in Lakers-Rockets Game 2 | UNDISPUTED

Monday, 7 September 2020
Chris Broussard: LeBron James dominated Russell Westbrook in Lakers-Rockets Game 2 | UNDISPUTEDFOX Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard joined Undisputed to chat about the biggest X-Factor in Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets Western Conference semifinals series. Broussard said LeBron has now felt out the Rockets, is dominating Westbrook, and will help the Lakers take control of the series.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: 'LeBron was in attack mode' — Shannon Sharpe on the Lakers Gm2 win over the Rockets | UNDISPUTED

'LeBron was in attack mode' — Shannon Sharpe on the Lakers Gm2 win over the Rockets | UNDISPUTED 03:41

 After dropping Game 1 on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers evened up the series against the Houston Rockets last night at a game apiece. LA saw their 16-point halftime lead evaporate into a deficit in the 3rd quarter but fought back in the 4th behind LeBron James' 8 points to go on and win 117 to 109....

Rockets' James Harden, Russell Westbrook overcome Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Game 1

 The Rockets' stars outperformed the Lakers' stars as Houston stole Game 1 with a comfy 112-97 win over Los Angeles.
Cousin Sal: Harden & Rockets could catch LeBron & Lakers off guard in Game 1 | FOX BET LIVE

The Houston Rockets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their series tonight, and the FOX BET LIVE crew decide who they think will come out on top.
