Chris Broussard: LeBron James dominated Russell Westbrook in Lakers-Rockets Game 2 | UNDISPUTED
Monday, 7 September 2020 () FOX Sports NBA analyst Chris Broussard joined Undisputed to chat about the biggest X-Factor in Game 2 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets Western Conference semifinals series. Broussard said LeBron has now felt out the Rockets, is dominating Westbrook, and will help the Lakers take control of the series.
After dropping Game 1 on Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers evened up the series against the Houston Rockets last night at a game apiece. LA saw their 16-point halftime lead evaporate into a deficit in the 3rd quarter but fought back in the 4th behind LeBron James' 8 points to go on and win 117 to 109....
The Houston Rockets face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their series tonight, and the FOX BET LIVE crew decide who they think will come out on top. Cousin Sal tells Rachel Bonnetta and..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:30Published