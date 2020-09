You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Southgate axes Greenwood and Foden over Coronavirus breach



VIDEO SHOWS: ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH SOUTHGATE SPEAKING AT A NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER DROPPING PHIL FODEN AND MASON GREENWOOD / B-ROLL OF ENGLAND TRAINING AND GREENWOOD AND FODEN TRAINING SHOWS: BURTON ON Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:41 Published 33 minutes ago Police leave hotel after quizzing England stars



Sky Sports News’ Rob Dorsett has the latest from Reykjavík, where two plain clothes police officers were seen leaving England’s hotel after interviewing Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood about their.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:51 Published 1 hour ago 'Naive' Greenwood, Foden dropped after protocol breach



Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden will not travel with the England squad from Iceland to Denmark after breaching UEFA's coronavirus protocols, as Rob Dorsett reports. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 04:56 Published 4 hours ago

Tweets about this