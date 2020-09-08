Blue Jays' 6th inning 10-run rally leads them past Yankees in series opener
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () Chad Green and Adam Ottavino were routed during a 10-run sixth inning that included Danny Jansen's grand slam, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Yankees 12-7 Monday night and send skidding New York to its sixth loss in seven games.
