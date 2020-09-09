Global  
 

Mauricio Pochettino to replace Gareth Southgate? England boss backed as ‘best man for job’ despite woeful Denmark clash and ex-Tottenham boss still available

talkSPORT Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Gareth Southgate has been backed as the ‘best man for England’ despite suggestions he could be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino. Southgate has been a popular figure since taking charge of the Three Lions in 2016, but many will be questioning his future after two utterly dreadful games against Iceland and Denmark. England only scraped a […]
