|
Mauricio Pochettino to replace Gareth Southgate? England boss backed as ‘best man for job’ despite woeful Denmark clash and ex-Tottenham boss still available
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Gareth Southgate has been backed as the ‘best man for England’ despite suggestions he could be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino. Southgate has been a popular figure since taking charge of the Three Lions in 2016, but many will be questioning his future after two utterly dreadful games against Iceland and Denmark. England only scraped a […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this