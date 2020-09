Premier League Fantasy Picks: Why Aubameyang should be captain for week one Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

While some get a slightly longer break, the Premier League returns this week for the majority. Champions Liverpool get going against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United, back in the big time for the first time since 2004, while plenty of eyes will be on Frank Lampard’s lavish new Chelsea side. With the Manchester clubs, Aston Villa […] 👓 View full article