'Bring out the champagne, it's over for the Rockets' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers GM 4 win | UNDISPUTED
Friday, 11 September 2020 () The Los Angeles Lakers took Game 4 and the 3-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets last night, but not without a bit of a scare. Up by as much as 23 in the 4th, the Lakers allowed Houston to pull within 5 points at one point. The Lakers would hold on to win by 10 with Anthony Davis leading all scorers with 29. LeBron James finished 16 points, 15 boards and 9 assists while Alex Caruso was the key coming off the bench for LA with 16 points. Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Lakers' performance.
