Smart's late block helps Celtics eliminate Raptors Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Marcus Smart wasn't going to make the same mistake twice, and it paid off for the Boston Celtics on Friday night when Smart blocked a shot by Toronto's Norman Powell late in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series. 👓 View full article

