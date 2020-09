HEDGE accordingly📈 Notre Dame gives football coach Brian Kelly contract extension through 2024 season https://t.co/DperTRLozD #Sports 18 minutes ago

The Political HEDGE Notre Dame gives football coach Brian Kelly contract extension through 2024 season https://t.co/DItaTFsPI8 20 minutes ago

Jackson Bleachers I'm so glad to have a full day of college football. The two games I'm most excited about are Louisiana-Lafayette at… https://t.co/GXHvyAW9hQ 7 hours ago

Chronicle Sports With @DukeFOOTBALL going on the road to take on Notre Dame this weekend, the Blue Zone gives you three things to lo… https://t.co/bVYqST2ULt 1 day ago

Tyler James 🦖🦕 RT @CarterKarels: What should #NotreDame expect from Duke on Saturday? Could the game be closer than anticipated? Here's my Q&A with @Adam… 4 days ago

Mike Farrell RT @Rivals: Who are the best 25 players in college football? @rivalsmike gives his list and he has former four-star and current Notre Dam… 4 days ago

Rivals Who are the best 25 players in college football? @rivalsmike gives his list and he has former four-star and curre… https://t.co/voquDekyZM 4 days ago