Superb Alexander Zverev

Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Alexander Zverev recovered from two sets down to defeat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in a scrappy encounter and reach the US Open final on Friday. The German fifth seed beat the 20th seed 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours, 23 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up his first Grand Slam final. He will play second seed...
Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open.
Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final.
"I looked at the scoreboard after two sets."
"I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on...