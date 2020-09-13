Superb Alexander Zverev Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Alexander Zverev recovered from two sets down to defeat Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in a scrappy encounter and reach the US Open final on Friday. The German fifth seed beat the 20th seed 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in three hours, 23 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to set up his first Grand Slam final. He will play second seed... 👓 View full article

Video Credit: Wochit - Published 12 hours ago Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final 00:32 Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open. Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final. "I looked at the scoreboard after two sets." "I thought to myself, 'Look, I'm playing a Grand Slam semifinal, I'm down 6-3, 6-2 in a match where on...

