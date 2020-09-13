Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton wins Tuscan Grand Prix to move to one off Michael Schumacher feat

Daily Star Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton wins Tuscan Grand Prix to move to one off Michael Schumacher featLewis Hamilton managed to claim victory at the Tuscan Grand Prix despite a number of incidents at Mugello, meaning he is now just one grand prix victory away Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins
