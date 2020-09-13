Lewis Hamilton wins Tuscan Grand Prix to move to one off Michael Schumacher feat
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Lewis Hamilton managed to claim victory at the Tuscan Grand Prix despite a number of incidents at Mugello, meaning he is now just one grand prix victory away Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 wins
