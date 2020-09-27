Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton takes pole; Sebastian Vettel escapes unhurt

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Runaway Formula One series leader Lewis Hamilton emerged from a "horrible" red-flagged qualifying session at Sochi on Saturday with a stunning pole position for Sunday's Russian Grand Prix. In a crash-hit session the Mercedes six-time champion held his nerve to clock a best lap in one minute and 31.304 seconds to outpace Max...
