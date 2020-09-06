Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton takes pole with lap record; Ferrari toil

Mid-Day Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton claimed pole position with a new lap record at Monza for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix with Valtteri Bottas taking second place in qualifying for another Mercedes front row lock-out. McLaren's Carlos Sainz posted the third fastest time and is joined on the second row by Sergio Perez for Racing Point. The session...
