Rumour Has It: Real Madrid to make Mbappe move in 2021 as PSG star eyes exit

SoccerNews.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Real Madrid have made no secret of their admiration for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe himself has flirted with the possibility of working with fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu. A blockbuster transfer could be getting closer…   TOP STORY – MADRID WAITING FOR MBAPPE Real Madrid are prepared to target Kylian Mbappe next […]
