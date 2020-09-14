Global  
 

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard ‘slightly amused’ by Jurgen Klopp’s transfer criticism and points to previous Liverpool spending

talkSPORT Monday, 14 September 2020
Frank Lampard admitted he was amused by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of Chelsea’s transfer spending. Last week, the Reds boss insisted his team were different from the ‘clubs owned by countries and oligarchs’. The Blues have splashed the cash this summer despite the coronavirus pandemic, spending more than £200million on players. Timo Werner, Hakim […]
