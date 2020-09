Frank Lampard admitted he was amused by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of Chelsea’s transfer spending. Last week, the Reds boss insisted his team...

Chelsea vs Liverpool team news: Line-ups confirmed as Werner and Havertz start for Blues but Thiago on Reds bench It’s time for the big one, Chelsea vs Liverpool! The two Premier League heavyweights – backed to be title rivals this season – clash in gameweek two as...

talkSPORT 5 hours ago