IPL 2020: 'Want to bat like MS Dhoni,' says Rajasthan Royals's David Miller Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

David Miller is in awe of MS Dhoni's finishing skills and the South African says he wants to imbibe the former India skipper's calmness in high-pressure run chases. Miller will be playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL beginning September 19 after eight years with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).



*'Joy to watch'*



