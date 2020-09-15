Global  
 

IPL 2020: 'Want to bat like MS Dhoni,' says Rajasthan Royals's David Miller

Tuesday, 15 September 2020
IPL 2020: 'Want to bat like MS Dhoni,' says Rajasthan Royals's David MillerDavid Miller is in awe of MS Dhoni's finishing skills and the South African says he wants to imbibe the former India skipper's calmness in high-pressure run chases. Miller will be playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL beginning September 19 after eight years with Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

*'Joy to watch'*

"I absolutely love...
