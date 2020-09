'Made in India' short video app 'Changa' grabs attention of TikTok influencers



A made-in-India short video platform 'Changa', has emerged as a new destination for creators who earlier used global apps such as 'TikTok', which have been banned by the Indian government. The ban on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 00:59 Published 2 hours ago

Oracle, TikTok partnership is a 'headscratcher' -investor



Oracle's decision to team up with China's ByteDance to keep TikTok operating in the United States is 'one of the weirder things' that has happened in a very long time, Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 06:36 Published 6 hours ago