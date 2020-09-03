Paul George discusses season-ending loss

The Los Angeles Clippers took a 2-1 series lead over the Nuggets after their 113-107 victory last night. It was a back-and-forth game all night, but Los Angeles closed the 4th quarter with a 23-to-10..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:50Published
The Denver Nuggets will face the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 1 of their series tonight, and the Fox Bet Live crew discuss whether Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly may be too much for a..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:07Published