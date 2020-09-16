Global  
 

Big Ten college football to return in October after ´groundbreaking´ safety steps

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The Big Ten has backtracked on its earlier decision to postpone college football into next year, with an October return now agreed. The Big Ten was the first Power Five conference to announce last month there would be no further play in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the conference revealed on Wednesday its […]
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
News video: Big Ten football set to return October 23rd

Big Ten football set to return October 23rd

 A little late to the party, but the Big Ten is returning to college football this season, starting the weekend of October 23rd and 24th according to an announcement made by the league today.

