Big Ten college football to return in October after ´groundbreaking´ safety steps
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () The Big Ten has backtracked on its earlier decision to postpone college football into next year, with an October return now agreed. The Big Ten was the first Power Five conference to announce last month there would be no further play in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the conference revealed on Wednesday its […]
