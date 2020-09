Yankees swat five homers in fourth inning to thrash Blue Jays 10-7, set franchise record Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The New York Yankees launched six home runs in 10-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees cranked five home runs in the fourth inning, setting a franchise record for most homers in a single inning and tying a Major League Baseball record.