You Might Like

Tweets about this Thomas jason rosentangle Yanks set franchise first with 5 HRs in one inning https://t.co/GT3oW6OnX1 8 minutes ago ESPN New York Yanks set franchise first with 5 HRs in one inning https://t.co/7Y6ZcZqsoo #Yankees https://t.co/mQDEmVEOGS 22 minutes ago Joseph Yanks set franchise first with 5 HRs in one inning https://t.co/qVl8qJ8wwO 23 minutes ago Jimmy's Brother Yanks set franchise first with 5 HRs in one inning https://t.co/AgPcKWX6Zf 26 minutes ago Terence Yanks set franchise first with 5 HRs in one inning https://t.co/l1dilmxScu my god 29 minutes ago zame martial RT @RonBohning: Yanks set franchise first with 5 HRs in one inning https://t.co/7vQz0XOr31 https://t.co/2Y8ztVFTB6 37 minutes ago Ron Bohning Yanks set franchise first with 5 HRs in one inning https://t.co/7vQz0XOr31 https://t.co/2Y8ztVFTB6 40 minutes ago