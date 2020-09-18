Man Utd to rival Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr transfer as Sancho deal falters Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Manchester United are preparing to challenge Premier League arch-rivals Liverpool for £40m Watford attacker and Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr this summer Manchester United are preparing to challenge Premier League arch-rivals Liverpool for £40m Watford attacker and Senegalese international Ismaila Sarr this summer 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Football rumours from the media



Ismaila Sarr, Luis Suarez and Danny Welbeck are the latest players to be onthe move according to media reports, we take a look at the latest footballgossip. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:42 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Transfer rumours: Sancho, Sarr, Bellerin, Mendy, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Tarkowski Man Utd consider pulling plug on Sancho deal, Liverpool in January swoop for Watford's Sarr, Barca want Bellerin on loan, plus more.

BBC Sport 6 days ago





Tweets about this

